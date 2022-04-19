AMHERST, Mass. (WWLP) – UMass hosted “Fresh Check Day” Tuesday, an expo event to check in on students’ mental health.

The free event for students transformed the Campus Center Auditorium into an expo-like atmosphere with interactive booths, connections to mental health services, free food from UMass Dining, and prizes.

Betsy Cracco, Executive Director of Campus Life and Wellbeing, told 22News one key component for Tuesday’s event was suicide prevention.

“We’ve done training across campus. There are over 65 people on our suicide prevention and mental health promotion committee. So basically, if a student tugs anywhere on that web of support they’re going to be directed to the resources that are appropriate for them,” Cracco said.

“Fresh Check Tuesday” is the signature event of the Jordan Porco Foundation, an organization dedicated to suicide prevention and mental healthcare for college students.