UMass ice hockey coach Greg Carvel to speak during Class of 2021 commencement

AMHERST, Mass. (WWLP) – UMass Amherst will be holding their Class of 2021 commencement May 14 with featured speaker, National Champion Ice Hockey Coach Greg Carvel.

The UMass Minutemen won the NCAA men’s ice hockey national championship in April. Coach Carvel guided the team to their first NCAA championship during his fifth season and will be presenting remarks at the Commencement ceremony about his team’s commitment to resilience and perseverance.

Subbaswamy said, “It has been such a pleasure to watch Greg Carvel lead his team of young men from the bottom of Hockey East to the top of college hockey. He is the best college hockey coach in the country. He coaches character as hard as he coaches skill. And he brings a work ethic, a savviness and an intellect that you would expect from a UMass Amherst alum.”

The Class of 2021 commencement will be held on Friday, May 14. It will be separated into four smaller in-person ceremonies in the McGuirk Alumni Stadium and only graduates are allowed to attend. There will be no guests allowed but the events will be livestreamed to those unable to be there.