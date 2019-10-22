UMass introduces new study abroad program in Italy

AMHERST, Mass. (WWLP) – UMass students may have the opportunity to study abroad in Italy to learn how the country’s food is produced.

UMass held a luncheon Tuesday afternoon to introduce students to a new program to study abroad. The university introduced a proposed new collaboration between the Stockbridge School of Agriculture and the Italian studies department to the campus.

Faculty and students may have the opportunity to take classes for a semester at a college in Italy to learn the production of food in that country. Italy is considered the birthplace of the “Buy Local/Slow Food” movement in 1986.

Slow Food focuses on taking pleasure in eating, and enjoying the freshest local ingredients from local food producers and preserving and celebrating local culinary traditions.

Frank Mangan, a professor at the Stockbridge School of Agriculture, told 22News that the program allows students to look at their food in a new way.

“It allows students here to see another way things are done. Another way people see their food and so as part of this project theyre will be research and outreach to the community as well as teaching,” said Mangan.

The program is still in its preliminary stages, but they are hoping for 15 students to sign up. There is no set date on when the trip could take place.

