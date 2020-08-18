UMass joins ‘All In Campus Democracy Challenge’

AMHERST, Mass. (WWLP) – Voter engagement and participation is also being encouraged on college campuses.

UMass President Marty Meehan announced last week that the university has joined more than 680 other campuses committed to 100 percent student voter registration, engagement, and turnout in the 2020 election through the ‘All In Campus Democracy Challenge.’

The Challenge encourages higher education institutions to help students form the habits of active and informed citizenship, and make democratic participation a core value.

Campuses involved in the challenge represent 49 states and the District of Columbia, historically black colleges and universities, community colleges, and other two-and four-year institutions, with a reach of more than 7.5 million students.

Stephanie King the Director of the All in Campus Democracy Challenge told 22News that special care has gone into educating young voters on how to register.

“We’ve been working with a creative agency in New York to market a tool called All in to vote.org and within this tool, it will allow students to register to vote, make a plan to vote and to educate themselves about the process and also buys into the science of vote tripling so it has some peer to peer interaction,” said King.

The ‘All In Campus Democracy Challenge’ is a nonpartisan, national initiative to engage students and support campuses in the election process.