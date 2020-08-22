UMass launches COVID-19 Dashboard to update community on case numbers

AMHERST, Mass. (WWLP) – As students head back to school at UMass, the university has launched a COVID-19 Dashboard to update the community on cases.

The dashboard will be updated daily with information on COVID cases, positivity rates, and test turnaround times for symptomatic and asymptomatic testing.

As of this month, there are two positive cases at UMass. Both are students who live off-campus and are self-isolating at home.

To date, the school has performed more than 3,300 tests with a positive rate of .09 percent.