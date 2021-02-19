UMass lowers risk from high to elevated starting Monday

AMHERST, Mass. (WWLP) – The UMass campus has been following high-risk COVID-19 protocol following a surge in positive case early in February.

According to a letter from Chancellor Kumble R. Subbaswamy, beginning Monday, February 22, the risk level will be lowered from high to elevated. This will create a change in operational procedures.

Those changes include a return to athletics. All programs will resume practice and competition. However, there will be no home competitions until mid-March. If the public health outlook continues to improve, the Student Union will open and will adhere to strict COVID-19 capacity limits.

Throughout the letter, the university emphasized the importance of following social distancing and safety guidelines. Since January 1, more than 570 UMass students have been referred to the university’s conduct office, punishments include removal from university housing and suspension.