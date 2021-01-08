UMass men’s basketball making political statement following violence at US Capitol

AMHERST, Mass. (WWLP) – The UMass Men’s Basketball Team will be making a political statement during tomorrow’s game.

They are back home after their game in Washington D.C. was canceled due to the riots.

Tonight, 22News spoke with Head Coach Matt McCall and Minutemen players about their experience. They compared the law enforcement response in Washington D.C to the response to Black Lives Matter events there in recent months.

In light of Wednesday’s events, The Minutemen plan to wear Black Lives Matter warmup shirts and take a knee before tipoff of their next home game.

Carl Pierre, “It definitely highlights the treatment of people based on skin color. We all know if African Americans were out there protesting peaceful or not it would’ve been a much different outcome than those who were protesting the other day.”

The Minutemen’s next game is Saturday against La Salle at 4 p.m. at The Mullins Center.