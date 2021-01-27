UMass men’s basketball season postponed for 2nd time

AMHERST, Mass (WWLP) – The UMass men’s basketball season has been put on hold for the second time since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Minutemen are pausing all team activities due to contact tracing protocols and an abundance of caution.

That’s according to a news release from the school.

This also means that the Atlantic 10 Conference men’s basketball game between UMass and George Mason, which was originally scheduled for Saturday, has been postponed.

The Atlantic 10 is working with both schools to attempt to reschedule the game for a later date.