UMass men’s basketball to play in first-ever Basketball Hall of Fame Classic

FORT WORTH, Texas (UMass.edu) – The Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame announced the field of teams for the first-ever Basketball Hall of Fame Classic to be held at Dickies Arena on Saturday, December 11, 2021. The one-day triple-header will feature Mississippi State vs. Colorado State, North Texas vs. UMass, and Stephen F. Austin vs. Liberty. Game times, ticket information and television broadcast details will be released at a later date.

“We’re very excited to be hosting our first collegiate showcase in the Dallas / Fort Worth area, a region several of our Hall of Famers have played in and call home,” said John L. Doleva, President and CEO of the Basketball Hall of Fame. “We appreciate the hospitality Dickies Arena will provide to the fans and the six teams participating in the Hall of Fame Classic and we know it will be a fantastic event.”



The Basketball Hall of Fame Classic is one event in the Hall of Fame’s series of collegiate events, which continues to grow in an effort to celebrate the game outside the museum walls. The Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame is proud to continue its relationship with Learfield IMG College for sponsorship representation of its portfolio of collegiate events and Position Sports in an event operations and media relations capacity.



“We are very excited to travel to Dallas/Fort Worth this December to take on a talented North Texas team,” said head coach Matt McCall . “We have been fortunate to participate in events hosted by the Basketball Hall of Fame over the years, and we are looking forward to yet another first-class experience later this year.”



As the health and safety of the athletes, fans and staff is of the utmost importance, the Basketball Hall of Fame will continue to monitor the COVID-19 situation closely in the coming months and provide updates as needed.



The full Massachusetts non-conference schedule will be announced at a later date.



The Minutemen, who finished first in the Atlantic 10 in scoring last season (76.7 points per game), return one of the top point guards in the conference in junior Noah Fernandes . The team’s leading returning scorer, Fernandes averaged 11.1 points per game and shot 43% from the field during his first season in Amherst. The Mattapoisett, Mass. native also averaged 4.2 rebounds per game in more than 30 minutes of action per game, and finished fourth in the Atlantic 10 with an assist to turnover ratio of 2.19.



Fernandes will be flanked by T.J. Weeks Jr., who played in all 15 games last season after returning from an injury that shortened his 2019-20 campaign. Weeks Jr. averaged 9.7 points per game and shot 30% from three in 20.5 minutes per game, reaching double-figures nine times.