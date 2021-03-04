UMass Minutemen open A10 tournament Thursday

AMHERST, Mass. (WWLP) – Conference tournaments all over the country are getting started this week, many for the first time since 2019 after cancelling tournaments last season.

UMass Minutemen will tip off its A-10 tournament run as the number 5 seed Thursday afternoon against number 13 Saint Joseph’s. A win would put the Minutemen through to the quarterfinals for the first time since 2016.

UMass never faced the Hawks during the regular season but leads their overall series 39 to 36 and has won five of their last seven meetings.

Tip is scheduled for 1:00 p.m. at Robins Center on the campus of Richmond and you can watch on NBCSN.