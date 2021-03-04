UMass Minutemen open A10 tournament Thursday

Hampshire County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

AMHERST, Mass. (WWLP) – Conference tournaments all over the country are getting started this week, many for the first time since 2019 after cancelling tournaments last season.

UMass Minutemen will tip off its A-10 tournament run as the number 5 seed Thursday afternoon against number 13 Saint Joseph’s. A win would put the Minutemen through to the quarterfinals for the first time since 2016.

BracketDownload

UMass never faced the Hawks during the regular season but leads their overall series 39 to 36 and has won five of their last seven meetings.

Tip is scheduled for 1:00 p.m. at Robins Center on the campus of Richmond and you can watch on NBCSN.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Only on WWLP.com | Digital First

More Digital First

State Police Overtime Scandal

More State Police Overtime Investigation

Trending Stories

Donate Today