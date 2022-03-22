AMHERST, Mass. (WWLP) – The UMass Men’s Hockey Team will play it’s first game of the N.C.A.A. tournament on Friday.

Students are excited. Last season the minutemen became N.C.A.A. champions and of course the student body is hoping the team can defend that title.

It was April of last year that the UMass campus erupted with excitement. The minutemen, taking the victory against Saint Cloud, won five to nothing. I spoke with one student who said you can tell the campus is excited for the minutemen to compete in the tournament again this year.

Student from University of Massachusetts Amherst, Bryson Bergal, commented, “Oh, absolutely. I just see people wearing gear at the gym, the bars, everywhere, it’s everywhere. Instagram stories, TV. It’s pretty big. I think they can do it. I’m pretty excited.”

The minutemen are coming off of a 2-1 victory over University of Connecticut on Saturday. The team faces off against Minnesota in Worcester on Fridays. Puck drop is 6 p.m.