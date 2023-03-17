AMHERST, Mass. (WWLP) – The UMass Minutewomen have put together a season of historic success and will host a postseason game on campus Friday with a school record on the line.

This is one of the best women’s basketball teams in UMass history, Friday night they have a chance to cement themselves as the most successful team the program has ever fielded.

UMass Amherst hosts the University of Albany in the opening round of the Women’s NIT tournament. A win would set a new school record for most victories in a single season.

This follows the program’s first A-10 regular season title led by conference player of the year Sam Breen and powered by a roster full of experience and skill.

The Breen Machine, Queen Breem, probably leaves here as the best player in the history of the program,” Tory Verdi, Head Coach of UMass Womens Basketball told 22News. “Whether it is Sam or Sydney Taylor or Berniah Mayor or Destiny PHiloxi, I can promise you if fans come out they will see a team that just outworks their opponent and will leave here proud of the University of Massachusetts and other kids we have in our program.”

UMass likes to play fast and scores a lot of points. Albany is the opposite with a deliberate half-court offense that loves to take time off the clock.

Tip-off at the Mullins Center is set for 7 p.m. they’ve only lost two in the building all season long.