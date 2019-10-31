UMass Police and Amherst fire called to incident at McGuirk Stadium

1  of  3
AMHERST, Mass. (WWLP) – Police and fire officials are on Stadium Drive in Amherst following an incident at the Warren McGuirk Alumni Stadium Wednesday night.

UMass Amherst spokesman Ed Blaguszewski told 22News the university’s police and town’s fire department have been called for an incident that poses no threat to public safety. 

Blaguszewski said details about the on-going situation is limited as this time as police investigate. 

McGuirk Stadium is located at Stadium Drive in Amherst. 

This is developing breaking news. 22News has a crew and will bring you updates as more details become available.  

