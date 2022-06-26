AMHERST, Mass (WWLP) – On Monday, June 27th, the University of Massachusetts Amherst Police Department (UMPD) will be holding a recruitment and hiring seminar.

The seminar will be held at the UMPD station which is located at 585 East Pleasant Street in Amherst. The event will last two hours and will begin at 6:00 p.m. Casual attire is encouraged. Light refreshments will be served to those attending.

Job seekers will have the opportunity to meet with current UMPD officers to explore UMPD careers and learn about current as well as projected openings on the UMPD force. Candidates can speak to the UMPD recruitment team, tour facilities, view specialized equipment and begin the employment application process. The UMPD is currently seeking entry-level and lateral transfer police officer candidates. July 15th is the deadline for filling out job applications.

Information about the UMPD employment process and eligibility requirements are on the UMass police department website.

“UMass provides excellent benefits, and the UMass police offer a variety of specialized assignments and other career development opportunities,” said Officer Jeff Skinner of the UMPD recruitment team. “We have current job vacancies and we are looking for people that are community-oriented and service-minded.”

The UMPD is state and nationally accredited. The police department is a full-service public safety and law enforcement agency. UMPD officers meet Massachusetts POST agency requirements.