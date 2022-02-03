UMass police warning students of an increase of catalytic converters stolen

AMHERST, Mass. (WWLP) – The UMass Amherst Police Department is warning student of an increase of catalytic converters stolen from vehicles.

UMass Amherst Police say they received two reports Wednesday of stolen catalytic converters from lot 12 and lot 22. The timeframe wasn’t clear on when the thefts occurred however, catalytic converters have been taken during all hours of the day or night in surrounding communities.

Any vehicle can be a target but it appears Toyota and Honda vehicles are the thieves’ cars of choice according to several police reports. If you see something suspicious, you are asked to contact UMPD at 413-545-2121.

(WTWO/WAWV) – Catalytic converters have long been a target for thieves, but a number of communities across the country have seen an uptick in thefts recently.

What is a catalytic converter?

A catalytic converter is an emissions control device that’s in the exhaust system, found underneath a vehicle.

The device makes it so that carbon monoxide is not coming out of a vehicle’s tailpipe and being spread into the environment.

Why do people want to steal them?

Inside a catalytic converter are three valuable metals, platinum, rhodium and palladium, according to Steve Finzel, owner of Finzel’s Mastertech.

How are they taken and how do you know if it’s happened to you?

Catalytic converters can be cut out from underneath a vehicle. Finzel said some thieves have gotten so good at removing them, that it can be done within minutes.

“We’ve had customers that have gone out from being in a store, start the car up, don’t know what has happened,” he said.

If a person starts the car and it is extremely loud, it is likely that the cat converter was stolen.

Can this problem be fixed?

Catalytic converters can be repaired or replaced, but it can be an expensive fix. Finzel said it can range from hundreds to thousands of dollars, depending on the assembly type.