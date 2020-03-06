UMass prepares for annual “Blarney Blowout” this weekend

AMHERST, Mass. (WWLP) – This Saturday thousands of UMass students will be roaming the streets of campus for the annual Blarney Blowout celebration.

The off-campus party is a time for people to get together and have fun celebrating the spirit of St. Patrick’s Day.

It is not a school-sanctioned event, and in years past, it led to large crowds and a number of arrests and injuries. In 2014, the party got out of hand and 70 people were arrested.

One UMass Senior said he heard about the event well before he was a student at the university.

“Throughout the years I would always see articles and videos of all these students gathered on the streets and police in riot gear,” UMass senior Eddy Reynoso said.

Reynoso added that the school has since cracked down on the gathering in the last few years.

“It’s much different it doesn’t seem to be as big of an event the school is cracking down on it. They’re putting a lot of preventive measures in place.”

Measures that include special guest and parking restrictions.

Students at UMass told 22News they are happy that there are campus events like the annual concert so students can have fun in a safe way.

“As much as I like UMass and the vibe it has I think that we shouldn’t be known just as the zoo we should be known as being one of the top 100 state schools along with the fact we have a good party scene but I hope people do drink responsibly,” UMass Freshman Lance Airasian said.

Hip Hop artist Meek Mill will be performing at this year’s free concert at The Mullins Center.

The show starts at 11:00 am Saturday, doors open at 10.