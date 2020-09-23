UMass preparing for budget cuts

AMHERST, Mass. (WWLP) – The University of Massachusetts is taking steps to secure its future as it faces an ongoing budget deficit.

The UMass system faces a $335 million budget shortfall this fiscal year. University officials have outlined a plan to get them back on track.

Each of the four undergraduate UMass campuses which include Amherst, Boston, Dartmouth and Lowell made the decision this summer to reopen for the fall semester with a mostly remote model.

Because of that, limited students are now on campus and with a limited number of students living on or otherwise accessing campus. That resulted in the loss of $72 million in expected room and dining revenue.

The combination of furloughs, temporary layoffs and permanent layoffs add up to a total staff reduction of 16% across the 4 campuses. There were 141 permanent layoffs, and more than 1,600 furloughs throughout the system.

UMass Amherst is highlighting their efforts during the pandemic, saying their testing rates are meeting expectations.