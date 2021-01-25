UMass preparing spring semester to begin February 1

AMHERST, Mass. (WWLP) – UMass is welcoming students back for the spring semester this week.

By Friday, around 5,400 UMass students will be back in Amherst each on a pre-assigned moving day.

That has consequences for its community testing operations. Every one of those students has to get a COVID-19 test on their first and fourth day on campus.

Testing Requirements for the Spring Semester

Students who reside on campus are required to be tested twice a week. In addition, off-campus students coming to campus for face-to-face classes, research labs or work are also required to be tested twice a week.

Undergraduate students who live in the Amherst area and are not coming to campus for classes are required to get tested twice a week.

Graduate students coming to campus are required to get tested twice a week.

Graduate students who live in the Amherst area and are not coming to campus for classes are strongly encouraged to get tested twice weekly.

The Mullins Center testing facility is closed for community testing through February 1.