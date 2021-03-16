UMass President recommends a second tuition freeze to help students impacted by COVID-19

BOSTON (WWLP) – University of Massachusetts President Marty Meehan announced a recommendation to freeze tuition for in-state undergraduates for the academic year beginning in September.

If approved by the UMass Board, this would be the second straight year of a tuition freeze.

“To lessen the financial burden on our students and their families, many of whom have suffered from job losses, business closures and other impacts of the COVID-19 crisis, I intend to recommend to the UMass Board of Trustees that we freeze tuition for in-state undergraduate students for the second consecutive year,” said Meehan.

This academic year, UMass has the fifth-lowest tuition amongst New England public universities.

Examples of UMass campus initiatives directed at addressing the COVID-19 pandemic, include:

  • In UMass Medical School, 135 medical students graduated two months early in order to help with the pandemic.
  • UMass Amherst biostatistician Nicholas Reich, director of the Influenza Forecasting Center of Excellence, developed a COVID-19 Forecast Hub to provide clearer data for public health professionals.
  • UMass Boston researchers from the Gastón Institute released a report highlighting the significant disparities faced by the Latino population in Massachusetts due to COVID-19.
  • UMass Dartmouth biologist Erin Bromage became a national voice educating the public on how the virus was spreading between individuals and what precautions they could take to protect themselves.
  • UMass Lowell’s Fabric Discovery Center was tapped by Governor Charlie Baker to help ensure the effectiveness of PPE for healthcare workers.

