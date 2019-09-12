UMass professor recognized for contributions to climate change research

AMHERST, Mass. (WWLP) – A UMass professor is being recognized for his contributions to climate change research.

Professor Raymond Bradley has been elected an international fellow of the Royal Society of Canada. The recognition is for his research that is helping understand the nature and causes of climate change.

He’s spent many years studying in the Arctic and North Atlantic region. The UMass Department of Geo-sciences told 22News they are proud of the work he does.

“Yes, Ray Bradley has been working in the Arctic regions for over 40 years. He primarily works on past climate change by looking at natural climate variability so we can particularly make sense of the sensitivity of the Arctic and high latitudes regions to change,” Julie Brigham-Grette told 22News.

Professor Brigham-Grette told 22News it’s especially important to study the Arctic as it is changing twice as fast as the rest of the world.

She said the recognition is also a “thank you” to the U.S. National Science Foundation which supported Professor Bradley’s research.

The society elects up to four international fellows each year for distinguished accomplishments in the arts, humanities, and sciences.