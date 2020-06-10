UMass releases findings of essential workers survey

AMHERST, Mass. (WWLP) – UMass Amherst researchers surveyed over 2,500 essential workers in the state between April and May about their working conditions.

Six weeks into the COVID-19 shutdown, they found that large numbers of essential workers felt stressed, unsafe, and financially insecure.

The study found that 60 percent of essential workers do not feel safe at work. 71 percent are unable to practice social distancing and 86 percent experience increased stress.

Many employers do not provide proper safety gear, such as masks, hand sanitizer, regular hand washing, and roughly one in three had no training on preventing COVID-19 transmission.

Forty-three percent of essential workers are low wage. Low wage workers are two to three times less likely to have safety gear, paid sick days, or health insurance.

They are also four times more likely to face food insecurities.