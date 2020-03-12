UMass remote learning decision could impact downtown Amherst businesses

AMHERST, Mass. (WWLP) – Not only will classes at UMass be impacted by concerns over the coronavirus, but businesses in downtown Amherst are also expected to be heavily compromised.

More than 20,000 students make up the university’s enrollment, and with remote learning scheduled to begin after spring break, local breweries, coffee shops, and restaurants could see serious declines in influx.

22News spoke with a chef from Athena’s Pizza in Amherst who is feeling optimistic about the steps his restaurant has taken in keeping the area clean.

“We’re using a lot of nice recommended chemicals, cleaning up the tables and all those things. And it’s going to be okay, we’re going to prevent getting that bad disease,” Steve Ozelik said.

Ozelick also noted that the staff at Athena’s Pizza has stocked up on hand sanitizer, masks, and other sanitation products.