UMass research study: Can N95 face masks be reused?

AMHERST, Mass. (WWLP) — A researcher at UMass Amherst is studying whether N95 face masks could be reused.

There is a global shortage of N95 face masks, which doctors and nurses are using to protect themselves from COVID-19. Now, it’s being studied whether they can be used over and over again.



Richard Peltier, a professor of environmental health sciences in the School of Public Health and Health Sciences at UMass Amherst, is investigating whether health care workers can safely reuse protective face masks.

If face masks can be reused, it could ease a critical equipment shortage endangering medical workers and patients worldwide.

“We’re testing this study in the lab to see whether these fack masks continue to work after they have been sanitized and reprocessed,” said Professor Richard Peltier. “If they have, and they work as well as they have when they are new, we can reduce the shortage of N95 face masks and protect our front line, clinical workers.”

Hospitals around the world are facing a critical shortage of N95 masks. Professor Peltier, along with other doctors, is assessing whether the masks continue to work after one or two sterilization cycles.

If the masks work as well as when they were new, it would allow clinicians to wear the mask multiple times per day, without the risk of infecting others with germs.



“We can use scientific equipment to identify whether the particles are getting through the face masks or not,” said Peltier.



Peltier said initial test results are expected to be in by the end of the week, which will help determine if the masks can be reused, to help with the global shortage.