UMass researcher seeking older adults for pilot program with dogs

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – A UMass researcher is looking for older adults to take part in a pilot program involving their dogs.

If you are 60 years or older, and have a dog, you are eligible to sign up for this free physical activity study at UMass. Katie Potter and her team at UMass Behavioral Medicine Lab are looking for dog owners 60 and older to participate in a free dog training class.

Project Rover is a three-week training pilot program, aimed at helping increase physical activity for not just the participant, but your four-legged friend.

“We need to find ways to get our older adults moving more and sitting less,” said Katie Potter. “We know people love their pets so if we can find a way to bond with our pets, walk every day so we can incorporate it into our routine and think it’s one approach that can work for some people.”

The 45-minute class will meet twice a week at the Behavioral Medicine Lab and teach participants skills and commands for their dogs like dog walking and listening skills.

Behavior Adjustment trainer Caryl-Rose Pofcher, who owns ‘My Dog Training’ in Hadley will instruct the program. Her classes usually run $130, but this course is free.

“We don’t poke people, there is no pain,” said Potter. “You wear an activity monitor, you fill out some surveys, you do memory tests and some physical functions and that’s it. It’s a pretty good deal.”

So far, about six people have signed up and are eligible. They are looking for at least 40.

Classes start in September.