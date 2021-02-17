UMass Residential Union votes no confidence in chancellor’s handling of COVID outbreak

AMHERST, Mass. (WWLP) – Self-sequestering continues at the University of Massachusetts in Amherst after COVID-19 cases spiked last week.

“It’s a campus of thousands of people but you’re seeing a group of fewer than 10 people total,” Jeremy Openshaw, a junior, told 22News.

However, according to the school’s COVID-19 dashboard, active cases went down in the last week from about 600 to roughly 400. Meantime, the campus’s Resident Assistant and Peer Mentor Union says more needs to be done to prevent another spike.

The Union announced more than two-thirds of the residential staff voted no confidence in Chancellor Kumble Subbaswamy’s handling of the outbreak.

One of the sticking points in an open letter put out by the Union: accountability. The letter calls for sanctions against student organizations like sororities and fraternities that are not following COVID-19 guidelines.

Simran Jeet, a sophomore who lives off-campus agrees with the Union.

“I feel like there are no consequences and people continue to break the rules,” Jeet said. “I have seen people posting on social media that they’re partying or doing random things with people without masks.”

In a statement to 22News, Ed Blaguszewski, the Executive Director of Strategic Communications for the University said in part, “…we have ongoing discussions with the RA’s and PM’s and remain committed to working with them to have protocols followed that protect our community’s public health so that we can return to normal operations, including a resumption of in-person classes and organized student activities.”

The Union responded in a statement to 22News saying they’ve seen the University’s response to “continue working to ensure the safety of the on-campus population, as well as RA’s and PM’s” but the Union, would like “more than just words from the University. In order for us to be satisfied, we need to see active change from the University in some form.”