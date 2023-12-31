AMHERST, Mass. (WWLP) – New Year’s Eve celebrations continued in Amherst Sunday with an 80s-style party hosted by UMass.

Held at the Hotel UMass, this theme party featured live music, dancing, and a costume contest for the best 80’s look. People at the UMass New Year’s Eve Extravaganza also got to enjoy the award-winning UMass dining.

“We have some great facilities here at the University of Massachusetts,” said Garett DiStefano, Director of UMass Dining. He told 22News, “We want to really showcase some of the best that UMass has to offer and got to bring that Pioneer Valley back to the University of Massachusetts and have a good time with ringing in the new year.”

People went all out with their 80’s outfits and there were also pop culture references to the decade. The epic 80’s bash was also emceed by 22News Storm Team Meteorologist Brian Lapis!