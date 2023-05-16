AMHERST, Mass. (WWLP) – UMass Amherst Food Science Students designed new flavors for its “Ninth Annual Ice Cream Competition.”

For their capstone project in a product development course, four teams of food science students had their newly developed ice cream flavors tasted and judged by Herrell’s Ice Cream & Bakery representatives.

Penny Shen, a graduate of the program, told 22News students were asked to stretch their imagination and focus on the “science of ice cream.”

“We don’t care so much about how much it would cost… we just want to work out what is creative,” she said. “What will make the ice cream taste the best, and what is the unique flavor that hasn’t been seen on the market before.”

According to Judy Herrell, 1st place went to the flavor “tea house blossom.”