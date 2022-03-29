NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – A UMass Amherst student has been found guilty of rape for an assault that took place in a dorm room back in December 2017.

Northwestern District Attorney Spokesperson Laurie Loisel said the suspect, Ryder Chilcoff of Villa Park, California, was found guilty Monday in Hampshire Superior Court after a six-day trial and three-hour deliberation from a jury. Chilcoff was 21 at the time of the incident. He will be sentenced on Tuesday by Hampshire Superior Court Judge Richard Carey.

According to the court case, the victim was out with friends on the night of December 8, 2017. She had consumed a large amount of alcohol when she returned to the dorm in the early morning of the next day, she mistakenly entered a dorm that was one floor above her room. The victim fell asleep in Chilcoff’s bed believing it was hers and was then raped.

Chilcoff is facing up to 20 years in prison and is required to register as a sex offender for the charge of rape.