UMass students excited to see hockey team in NCAA Championship match this Saturday

Massachusetts’ Garrett Wait (12) celebrates with Josh Lopina (10) and Ty Farmer (3) after scoring in overtime against Minnesota Duluth in an NCAA men’s Frozen Four hockey semifinal in Pittsburgh, early Friday, April 9, 2021. Massachusetts won 3-2 and will face St. Cloud State in the championship game Saturday. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)

AMHERST, Mass. (WWLP) – And then there were two. On Saturday, UMass will be taking on Saint Cloud State University in the NCAA men’s ice hockey championship.

There is a lot of excitement building on campus as the team could be coming back national champions.

Junior Kevin Lane told 22News, “It was nerve-racking to say the least but we’re very excited!”

Juniors Kevin and Dillion Bernard are looking forward to cheering from afar Saturday and they certainly won’t be alone.

“Even this morning we’re super busy. Everyone’s excited to get their gear to cheer on their team,” said Courtney Weiand, Director of Sales and Marketing and Customer Relations at the UMass store.

All of the gear supporting the men’s ice hockey team is front and center at the school store and if the team wins the NCAA Championship, they’re going to be adding some new merch.

“We’re hoping they can beat St. Cloud and we will have NCAA national merchandise available,” said Weiand.

Sporting feats sometimes brings festivities. A spokesperson for the chancellor’s office said there were “no incidents of concern” when UMass was last in the Frozen Four in 2019. However, school staff and police will keeping an eye out for celebrations to make sure COVID precautions are followed and people are safe.

Sophomore Leslie Marsh told 22News, “A lot of people have not been vaccinated yet so just because you might not think that you are safer than others it’s important to be respectful of everyone else who might be higher risk.”

Saturday night’s game in Pittsburgh starts at 7:00 p.m.