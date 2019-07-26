UMass students likely to face tuition increase this fall

AMHERST, Mass. (WWLP) – It’s likely UMass students will face a 2-and-a-half percent tuition increase this fall.

The tuition hike is possible, but it all depends on the outcome of the state budget deliberations.

Come fall, 75,000 UMass students may see an increase in the cost of tuition. UMass was unable to secure about $10 million in additional funds to freeze tuition costs.

“I’m concerned about all my other expenses. The cost of housing, books; all of that is going to impact me greatly and I’m thinking about of the debt that’s going to happen to me over the next five years or so,” said Nicholas West, a sophomore at UMass Amherst.

In it’s budget proposal, the Senate had not permitted raising tuition or fees for in-state UMass undergraduates, which later died in negotiations with the House.

With a state budget just over $43 billion before Governor Charlie Baker, UMass trustees are waiting to vote on tuition levels after deliberations.

Currently, in-state, full-time undergraduates pay more than $15,000 in tuition and fees. And just over $12,500 in housing and meal plans.

“The school is most likely going to hike up the cost of let’s say our meal plans, our housing, all of that because they didn’t get enough funding,” added West.

Calculating next year’s potential cost, at 2.5 percent, will raise in-state tuition and fees to just over $16,000, and raise housing and meal plans to close to $13,000. Totaling to $29,226.

UMass President Marty Meehan said he’s working on a plan to “keep tuition either below inflation or even for the next fiscal year.”