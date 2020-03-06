UMass study abroad students returning early amid coronavirus outbreak

AMHERST, Mass. (WWLP) – Due to concerns of the coronavirus UMass-Amherst students studying abroad have begun returning to campus well ahead of schedule.

According to Mary Dettloff, deputy director of communications, the university recommended that students studying in countries labeled as a level 3 risk for the virus should return back to the United States as soon as possible.

In late January, the university and a third party company came to a decision to cancel their study abroad program in China.

Massachusetts health officials said on Friday that the number of people in the state who have tested positive for the new coronavirus has risen to eight. State public health officials say the risk level of the virus to the public remains low.