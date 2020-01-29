UMass temporarily cancels study abroad program

AMHERST, Mass. (WWLP) – UMass Amherst will not be sending students to study abroad in China this semester as concerns for the coronavirus continue to grow.

UMass Amherst has canceled their study abroad program due to the risks of the deadly coronavirus, which originated in China. The university sent out a statement to students about its decision.

There have been nearly 6,000 confirmed cases around the world with 132 reported deaths with 100 that occurred in China.

22News spoke with some students who say it should be up to the students to make the decision.

I think it should be the students choice because we are adults and if they want to take that risk then they should take it. I’ve been to China before and there was a risk of pollution going on then. Sarah Anderson, UMass Amherst student, freshman

Two graduate students and two faculty members are currently in China but none of them have reported symptoms. Five cases have also been confirmed in the United States.

One student told 22News that these precautions are necessary for everyone’s health.

They probably should be put in place cause it is such a dangerous virus. I don’t know too much about it but I know it’s pretty bad. As long as it’s going on they should stop it and once things get better they should resume it. Camden Blackburn, UMass Amherst student, freshman

Scientists say there are still many critical questions to be answered about the new virus and there is no vaccination.