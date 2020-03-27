UMass to adjust student room and board, parking costs

AMHERST, Mass. (WWLP) – The University of Massachusetts is adjusting student room, board, and parking fees following the closure of residence halls in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

According to UMass, the adjustments will be applied to student university accounts, and all students will receive their net balance by direct deposit or check.

“The financial impact of this crisis is causing real hardship for many of our students and their families. We hope that this adjustment of housing, dining and parking fees will help alleviate some of the stress they are enduring. The challenges that lie ahead for the university, its students, faculty and staff will be complex and difficult. We are confident that by staying focused on our mission our students will emerge as strong, innovative, highly skilled contributors to society.” UMass President Meehan, UMass Amherst Chancellor Kumble Subbaswamy, UMass Boston Chancellor Katherine Newman, UMass Dartmouth Chancellor Robert Johnson, and UMass Lowell Chancellor Jacquie Moloney

More than 20,000 students were living in university-owned residence halls on the Amherst, Dartmouth, and Lowell campuses.