UMass to refund thousands of students for housing, dining, other fees

AMHERST, Mass. (WWLP) – UMass students who lived on campus will be getting a refund after the residence halls closed earlier this month due to COVID-19 precautions.

UMass closed it’s residence halls on March 22 and because students will be out for the rest of the semester, many will be getting a refund. UMass officials announced that the university will adjust student room, board and parking fees after the school closed its residence halls on March 22 in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

The refunds will go to students of the UMass campuses in Amherst, Boston Dartmouth, and Lowell. All three campuses had more than 20,000 students living in university-owned residence halls. In a statement, UMass said:

The financial impact of this crisis is causing real hardship for many of our students and their families. We hope that this adjustment of housing, dining and parking fees will help alleviate some of the stress they are enduring. UMass

The planned adjustments will decrease university revenues by approximately $70 million in the current fiscal year. The adjustments will be applied to student university accounts.

Students will receive their net balance by direct deposit or check within the next several weeks. Campuses are planning to notify students of their individual cost adjustments by April 17.

Students may apply their refund toward their Fall 2020 tuition bill by on the school’s website no later than April 17.