UMass unions calling on state legislature to protect public higher education

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – UMass unions had a standout Friday night to call on legislature to protect public higher education.

Members of the Professional Staff Union at UMass Amherst and supporters rallied in Northampton earlier Friday evening. Participants were calling on the Massachusetts Legislature to continue level funding for public higher education through the end of this year and beyond.

22News spoke with the president of Massachusetts Society of Professors about why this rally was so important.

“It’s so important because public higher education is the best investment the state could make right now,” Eve Weinbaun said. “Public higher education is good for the economy, it’s good for our cities and towns. It’s a way of insuring that we have a strong future in Massachusetts.”

In addition to the rally in Northampton, similar standouts took place Friday in North Adams and Pittsfield.