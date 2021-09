AMHERST, MASS. (WWLP)- Four icons synonymous with UMass Basketball and the University of Massachusetts will be forever immortalized on the Amherst campus.

The university unveiled four iconic statues on Friday of UMass basketball legends John Calipari, Marcus Camby, Julius Erving, and Jack Leaman.

The statues are located along the outdoor concourse approaching the North entrance to the Mullins Center and are visible from Commonwealth Avenue.