UMass updates COVID-19 asymptomatic testing program

AMHERST, Mass. (WWLP) – UMass has updated their COVID-19 asymptomatic testing program which now includes free testing for all students living in the Amherst area.
The testing program is designed to slow the spread through the early detection of infection.
Unlike some earlier tests, this one is not uncomfortable and there is no charge for testing.
- Students on or off-campus must be tested twice a week
- Faculty teaching on campus and staff that work on campus are required to test weekly
- Clinical faculty, those who work in healthcare facilities or University Health Services, are required to be tested twice weekly