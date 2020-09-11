UMass updates COVID-19 asymptomatic testing program

Hampshire County

by: Regan Schiappa

Posted: / Updated:

AMHERST, Mass. (WWLP) – UMass has updated their COVID-19 asymptomatic testing program which now includes free testing for all students living in the Amherst area.

The testing program is designed to slow the spread through the early detection of infection.

Unlike some earlier tests, this one is not uncomfortable and there is no charge for testing.

  • Students on or off-campus must be tested twice a week
  • Faculty teaching on campus and staff that work on campus are required to test weekly
  • Clinical faculty, those who work in healthcare facilities or University Health Services, are required to be tested twice weekly

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Only on WWLP.com | Digital First

More Digital First

State Police Overtime Scandal

More State Police Overtime Investigation

Trending Stories

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Donate Today