AMHERST, Mass. (WWLP) – The UMass Minutemen against La Salle Explorers men’s basketball game originally scheduled for Wednesday has been postponed.

The Atlantic 10 announces Monday, that the conference matchup will be rescheduled to a later date.

The Minutemen, who had previously stop playing due to COVID-19 measures have once again stalled on playing.

The game has been rescheduled to December 16 at 1:00 p.m.