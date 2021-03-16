UMass women’s basketball team to face Villanova Friday after WNIT bid

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – The UMass Women’s Basketball Team is headed to the women’s National Invitational Tournament!

For the fourth time in program history and first time since 1998, the University of Massachusetts women’s basketball team is national postseason bound.

The Minutewomen have received an at-large bid to the 32-team WNIT. UMass is coming off of an impressive run to the Atlantic 10 Championship Final last week.

The seventh-seeded Minutewomen, with only seven active players, rattled off an improbable string of three wins in three days. 22News spoke with players on the team about what a deep run in the tournament would mean for the university.

“It’s going to not just put a banner up it’s going to let people know anything is possible and give other teams courage to keep working,” said Destiny Philoxey, junior guard for the UMass women’s basketball team.

Sam Breen, senior guard, added, “We’re going to see a WNIT banner that says we made it and hopefully another banner if we were to win it and we’re going to come back and remember we did it with people we really love and trust and care about.”

UMass will tipoff against Villanova Friday night at 7 p.m.

All games in the WNIT will be broadcast on FloHoops.