Umass Women’s Lacrosse team takes on ‘Pink Lemonade Stand Challenge’

AMHERST, Mass. (WWLP) – A cross country fundraising campaign has made its way to western Massachusetts.

Olivia Muscella and her UMASS Women’s Lacrosse teammates hosted a Pink Lemonade Stand Sunday to raise money for breast cancer research.

The stand is part of a nationwide campaign started three years ago by a mother and daughter.

This year, the ‘Pink Lemonade Stand Challenge’ hopes to inspire a stand in every state.

Muscella is one of 13 college ambassadors for the challenge. 100 percent of proceeds from every lemonade stand goes to the Breast Cancer Research Foundation.

Everyone is encouraged to host their own Pink lemonade stand and join the challenge.