AMHERST, Mass. (WWLP) – UMass workers gathered at the campus center Thursday afternoon demanding action from Massachusetts state legislatures.

After fighting for and winning an eight percent pay raise for this year, UMass workers still haven’t seen the money and so on Thursday they rallied for eight minutes for their eight percent.

UMass workers were told that if the Massachusetts legislature can’t fund state worker raises by the first week of December, that it will likely be too late for the workers to be paid their raises and retro pay by the holidays. A few hundred of those workers gathered together Thursday voicing their concerns that the legislature needs to fund their contracts that they agreed to.

“Everyone here is really upset, all of our members are really upset. They cannot believe that the state legislature is still withholding the raises that they got in their contracts months ago,” said Andrew Gorry, Co-chair of the Professional Staff Union.

Chants of “This is what Democracy looks like” and “Do your job” echoed outside of the student union as the employees expressed anger with the elected officials who for months have left collectively bargained raises unfunded.

Just hours before the rally on Thursday morning, the Massachusetts House and Senate said they have reached a deal on a budget, which may pave a way for these UMass workers to get their contracts funded.