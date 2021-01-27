UMassFive donates $4,000 to local survival centers

HADLEY, Mass. (WWLP) – UMassFive College Federal Credit Union announced a donation of $4,000 to local survival centers in Amherst and Northampton according to Marketing Coordinator Andrea Onyski.

UMassFive won a Credit Union Give Back Sweepstakes held by their credit card servicer PSCU. This sweepstake selected 25 Credit Unions from across the country to receive $4,000 to donate to local charitable organizations of their choice.

UMassFive gave donations of $2,000 each to the Amherst Survival Center and the Northampton Survival Center in support of the extra cost burden that 2020 placed on the organizations.

Both organizations quickly met the needs of their communities throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.

“As a non-profit financial cooperative, we find it important to align ourselves with partners like PSCU who care about the communities we live and work in, it’s special to be able to use those relationships to give back to organizations who do so much good locally,” said Craig Boivin, VP of Marketing at UMassFive.

