UMassFive donates hundreds of winter coats, clothes

HADLEY, Mass. (WWLP) – UMassFive College Federal Credit Union donated hundreds of winter coats and clothing to Amherst Survival Center.

Donations were gathered through a collection drive held at UMassFive’s Hadley and Northampton branches throughout the month of December.

If you would like to support the Amherst Survival Center you can visit their website.

“We are so grateful to be partnering with several area organizations including Craig’s Doors and Family Outreach of Amherst to make sure every single coat, blanket, and winter accessory we collect makes it someone who needs it. The UMassFive coat drive is an essential part of that,” Lev Ben-Ezra, Executive Director of the Amherst Survival Center said.

According to a news release sent to 22News, five vehicle loads of donations were dropped off at the Amherst Survival Center, where they were then sorted and distributed to the community.