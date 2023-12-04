HADLEY, Mass. (WWLP) – UMassFive College Federal Credit Union (UMassFive) is launching its annual Winter Coat and Cold-Weather Clothing Drive across its Hadley, Northampton, UMass Amherst, and Springfield branches throughout December.

The initiative aims to ensure that all community members have access to essential cold-weather clothing during the winter season. Donations received during the drive will be distributed in collaboration with the Amherst Survival Center and Gray House in Springfield.

Cait Murray, UMassFive Community Outreach Manager, expressed the credit union’s commitment to supporting the community, “We know that our neighbors in need have come to count on the coats and warm clothing our members donate during this drive. We are so grateful to partner with the great local organizations that can ensure donations are directed where they can have a significant impact.”

UMassFive welcomes clean, new, or gently used items such as coats, gloves, scarves, hats, sweaters, and blankets. Donors can drop off their contributions in a bag during business hours at various locations:

Hadley branch at 200 Westgate Center Drive

Northampton branch at 225 King Street

UMass Amherst Campus Center Branch (Room 224)

Springfield branch at 233 Carew Street (Mercy Hospital Rehabilitation Building, Room 110)

Participating in this initiative provides an opportunity for the community to come together and support those in need, ensuring that everyone can stay warm during the colder months.