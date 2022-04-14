HADLEY, Mass. (WWLP) – If you’re looking for a job in finance, the UMassFive College Federal Credit Union has openings.

On Thursday, April 14 UMassFive will be holding a Career Fair. No pre-registration is required and walk-ins are welcome. Applicants should bring a resume. Management will be available to answer questions about the organization and career opportunities.

The following positions are open:

Member Service Specialist (full time in Amherst, Hadley, and Northampton)

Member Service Representative Floater (full time in various Western MA locations)

Contact Center Member Service Specialist (full time in Hadley)

Contact Center Representative (part time in Hadley)

Video Teller (ITM) Agent (full time in Hadley)

Staff Accountant (full time in Hadley with remote work possibility)

Additional opportunities on Commercial Services Division and Financial & Investment Services teams

The Career Fair will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Hadley Branch at 200 Westgate Center Drive.