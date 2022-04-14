HADLEY, Mass. (WWLP) – If you’re looking for a job in finance, the UMassFive College Federal Credit Union has openings.
On Thursday, April 14 UMassFive will be holding a Career Fair. No pre-registration is required and walk-ins are welcome. Applicants should bring a resume. Management will be available to answer questions about the organization and career opportunities.
The following positions are open:
- Member Service Specialist (full time in Amherst, Hadley, and Northampton)
- Member Service Representative Floater (full time in various Western MA locations)
- Contact Center Member Service Specialist (full time in Hadley)
- Contact Center Representative (part time in Hadley)
- Video Teller (ITM) Agent (full time in Hadley)
- Staff Accountant (full time in Hadley with remote work possibility)
- Additional opportunities on Commercial Services Division and Financial & Investment Services teams
The Career Fair will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Hadley Branch at 200 Westgate Center Drive.