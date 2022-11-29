HADLEY, Mass. (WWLP) – During the fall of 2022, the UMassFive College Federal Credit Union has raised over $20,000 for local non-profits.

This announcement has come in recognition of “Giving Tuesday”. A day of sharing kindness and giving back to local communities.

The money has been distributed to the following non-profits:

UMass Cancer Center : via participation in the UMass Cancer Walk and Run – $15,700

: via participation in the UMass Cancer Walk and Run – $15,700 Food Bank of Western Massachusetts: via participation in Will Bike 4 Food – $4,800

For over 20 years, Team UMassFive has been a supporter of the UMass Cancer Walk and Run. Some of the fundraising efforts have been raffle baskets, bake sales, candy sales, and art/jewelry sales.

Six employees of the Team UMassFive rode 300 miles for the Will Bike 4 Food event to raise $4,800 for the food bank. This is equivalent to 18,800 meals.

“We are so proud of our employees for supporting local causes that they care about,” said Cait Murray, Community Outreach Manager at UMassFive. “Together, our team can make a more significant impact than if we all participate in events on our own. These organizations make such a big difference in our communities and we are thrilled to support those efforts.”

The Credit Union’s corporate partners have been a contributor to donations. Throughout the year, Team UMassFive has raised over $173,000 in donations for the UMass Cancer Center.