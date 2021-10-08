UMassFive raising funds for local food bank

HADLEY, Mass. (WWLP)- A group of six UMassFive employees took their bicycles to the streets of the Pioneer Valley to participate in the 11th annual Will Bike for Food Event on September 26 to benefit The Food Bank of Western Mass.

UMass Five College Federal Credit Union, a financial institution is committed to serving, fundraising and participating within their community, and this fall they are participating in two charitable events.

The team raised over $3,600 to donate to the cause, with several employees electing to take on the 50-mile ride for their challenge. Monetary donations to help the Food Bank fight hunger are still being accepted through October 15.

The UMassFive team will also be participating in the 23rd annual UMass Cancer Walk and Run at Polar Park in Worcester, MA on October 17.

UMass Five Local Branches:

The Hadley Branch is hosting their annual Crafting for a Cure Boutique where UMassFive employees have donated artwork, jewelry, and much more—all of which are for sale to the public in their branch lobby.

The Northampton Branch is collecting cash donations and hosting a contest to guess the amount of Hershey’s Kisses in a jar, with the jar and its contents going to the winner.

The Worcester Branch is raffling off an assortment of gift baskets. The Mercy Medical Center Branch in Springfield is selling candy bars, Tastefully Simple craft products, and Paparazzi jewelry, with profits going directly towards the cause.

Donation Links for charity events: Will Bike for Food and UMass Cancer Walk and Run