NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Dozens of health care workers walked the picket line outside of Cooley Dickinson Hospital in Northampton Friday.

Members of the union 1199SEIU held signs and chanted as they rallied outside the hospital. The union said they’ve been working for of all 2023 without a contract. 22News spoke with union member Wendy Morin Friday about their demands.

“We’re fighting for a livable wage and safe staffing, we’ve been working for a long time without a contract, our contract was up December 31st. We have been in negotiations but have not reached an agreement yet,” said Morin.

Cooley Dickinson Hospital sent 22News the following statement as a response, “We look forward to continuing our good faith efforts to reach a fair, equitable solution on behalf of our valued healthcare workers and the Cooley Dickinson community. Our goal has been, and remains, to reach a fair agreement that supports and recognizes the critical work of our staff in providing high-quality care to our patients. We continue to work towards that goal.”