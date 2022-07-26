EASTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Union Street in Easthampton will be getting improvements with new crosswalks, sidewalks, and bike lanes.

The $4 million Union Street Reconstruction project includes resurfacing Route 141 from Payson Avenue to High Street for improved bicycle use with marked bicycle lanes and sharrows, new and reconstructed sidewalks are proposed for improved pedestrian access, and new wheelchair ramps and crosswalks will be installed.

MassDOT awarded the project to Ludlow Construction and they are required to complete the project by October 3, 2025. Electric and gas relocations are scheduled to begin later in the summer and fall.

According to the City of Easthampton, the project includes but is not limited to:

Replacement of underground water, sewer and gas utilities

Full reconstruction of the roadway from Big E’s to the intersection at Cottage Street and Williston Ave

All new ADA compliant sidewalks, crosswalks, curbs, and streetscaping

On-road bike accommodations including sections of bike lanes and sharrrows

An upgraded raised crossing for the Manhan Rail Trail including improved alignment with Union Street

New crosswalk from Riverside Industries to the Nashawanuck Pond Promenade

Courtesy: City of Easthampton

Courtesy: City of Easthampton

An updated timeline will be released throughout the project from MassDOT.