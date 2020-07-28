Union wants UMass Amherst to take additional precautions before students return in August

AMHERST, Mass. (WWLP) – Classes at UMass Amherst begin in less than a month, but there’s a group who believe more precautions need to be taken.

UMass and the union that represents the university’s RA’s have been going back and forth on how to safely bring students back to campus. UMass Amherst resident assistants and peer mentors are calling the school’s reopening plans “suicidal” and may refuse to work in the fall if new protocols are not met.

The union for resident assistants at UMass Amherst is concerned about the safety measures in place, as the university prepares to welcome back students. The union is asking the university for remote work opportunities for residential life staff when students return in August. They also want hazard pay.

UMass Amherst said university officials have been meeting with the RA and peer mentor’s union to discuss their concerns related to the upcoming semester. UMass announced in June that it would hold most of its classes online, but students who feel comfortable enough to return can do so.

School officials expect only about half of its students to live on campus in the fall semester due to the coronavirus pandemic. All students returning to campus or the surrounding area must sign the UMass Agreement, which outlines public health measures.

Members of the union were scheduled to meet with university officials Tuesday afternoon.